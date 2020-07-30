AG Ferguson says he will challenge attempts to delay 2020 election

Erin Robinson by Connor Sarles

Washington Attorney General's Office Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a statement saying he will challenge any attempt by the Trump Administration to delay the 2020 election.

Last week, President Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (Not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

The Attorney General’s Office says there is no evidence that mail-in voting increases voter fraud.

“President Trump’s statement that he may unlawfully delay the November election is undemocratic, un-American, and, sadly, entirely predictable,” said Ferguson. “For months, my legal team has been preparing for the possibility that the president might attempt to unlawfully delay the election. If that happens, we will see President Trump in court — and we will win.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.