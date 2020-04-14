AG Ferguson files lawsuit against Greyhound for failure to protect customers from ‘warrantless’ immigration sweeps in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit in Spokane County against Greyhound Lines.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Greyhound accountable for the bus line’s practice of allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses and conduct “warrantless and suspicionless” immigration sweeps of Greyhound passengers at the Spokane Intermodal Center, and repeatedly refusing to implement reforms to protect passengers.

Despite public statements in February 2020 that it would no longer allow the sweeps greyhound has still not updated its policies, according to Ferguson.

In a statement, Ferguson said “Greyhound’s customers have suffered for far too long because of the company’s indifference.”

