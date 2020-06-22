AG Ferguson announces refunds following COVID-19 scam ‘vaccine’ lawsuit

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Washington Attorney General's Office Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that North Coast Biologics, the company behind a COVID-19 scam ‘vaccine’, will be paying back victims as the result of a lawsuit.

In April, Ferguson had sent a cease-and-desist notice to North Coast owner Johnny T. Stine, ordering him to stop making a $400 COVID-19 ‘vaccine,’ which Stine claimed made him immune to the coronavirus.

RELATED: AG Ferguson: Seattle-based company selling $400 false COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ could face lawsuit

The Attorney General’s Office says that North Coast Biologics is now prohibited from marketing future vaccines “without rigorous testing and sound scientific evidence.”

Stine will be fined $8,500 for the case, and an additional $30,000 based on his compliance with the settlement. The Attorney General’s Office says it will be reaching out to anyone who bought the vaccine, with refunds totaling up to $12,000 if all 30 victims can be reached.

“Mr. Stine marketed a fake vaccine when Washingtonians felt particularly vulnerable,” said Ferguson. “That’s not only morally wrong—it’s illegal. This resolution ensures Mr. Stine refunds the individuals he swindled. He will pay an even steeper cost if he ever tries it again.”

The Attorney General’s Office says North Coast Biologics failed to file for a business license renewal in 2012, and was officially dissolved by the state. Stine has, however, continued to operate the defunct company through its Facebook page.

Through March and April, Stine was reportedly marketing a COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ that he said he made in half a day. He sold and administered the treatment to 30 people, who paid $400 each. The Attorney General’s Office said that in one Facebook post, Stine said he would not wait for health agencies to approve a vaccine, and would not “wait several months for something so trivial it took me half a day to design???? OMFG!”

Stine also claimed “coronaviruses are easy as [expletive] to make a vaccine against.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.