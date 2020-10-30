Afternoon winds and then a nice weekend – Mark

Happy windy Friday!

Here are the 4 Things to Know before you head into the weekend.

If you plan to take the kids trick or treating, the weather will be great! Temperatures will linger in the 40s throughout the evening.

We’ll see highs in the mid-50s and some 60s across the state.

A morning front pushes through with midday winds into the afternoon. Those should taper off by dinner time.

The weekend will be calm and mild with sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday, and a warmer for the start of next week.