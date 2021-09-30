Afternoon winds and after-dinner rain on the way – Mark
Happy Thursday!
We’re looking at mid 60s to low 70s today with rain moving in later this evening.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- We’re expecting an increased chance of clouds
- A breezy afternoon is on the way
- Showers are moving in after dinner
- A warmer, dry weekend is on the way.
Our highs will be above average today with gusty afternoon winds.
We’ll have a cooler and calmer Friday.
A front moves over us today bringing a breezy afternoon and after-dinner showers. Friday morning might see fog and then a sunny afternoon. Dry and mild for the weekend and into next week.
