Afternoon winds and after-dinner rain on the way – Mark

Happy Thursday!

We’re looking at mid 60s to low 70s today with rain moving in later this evening.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We’re expecting an increased chance of clouds

A breezy afternoon is on the way

Showers are moving in after dinner

A warmer, dry weekend is on the way.

Our highs will be above average today with gusty afternoon winds.

We’ll have a cooler and calmer Friday.

A front moves over us today bringing a breezy afternoon and after-dinner showers. Friday morning might see fog and then a sunny afternoon. Dry and mild for the weekend and into next week.