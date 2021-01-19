Afternoon sunshine and then more fog Wednesday morning – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

After a frosty morning, we’ll have afternoon sunshine and mild conditions across the Inland Northwest.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Patchy freezing fog will continue through mid-morning Sun and clouds move in later today A cold weekend in on the way We could see some light snow on Sunday

We’ll have just a few more days of above-average temperatures.

This morning’s frost will make for slippery walking and driving conditions throughout the day. Hopefully the sunshine later today will help with that, but expect a similar situation tomorrow as the fog moves in again. Clouds and cooler temperatures are expected at the end of week with highs in the low 30s. The est chance of light snow is Sunday.