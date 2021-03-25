Afternoon showers possible, warming into the weekend – Mark

Happy Thursday!

We’ll see some afternoon showers before the clouds will clear out later today. We’ll then see some cooling with temperatures dropping into the low 40s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Afternoon showers are on the way

Clearing and cool for tonight

Sunshine on the way for Friday

A warmer weekend is ahead

We’re seeing temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s – just about average for this time of year.

Clearing clouds and colder weather is on tap for tonight.

Sunshine and warmer weather is on the way for Friday and into Sunday. Sunday evening will have possible showers and windy conditions.