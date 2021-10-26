Afternoon showers and a windy Tuesday night – Mark
Happy Tuesday –
More rain is on the way and we’ll get windier as we head into the evening.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Afternoon showers are on the way
- A sunny Wednesday is on tap
- Gusty winds are expected
- A dry, cool weekend is ahead
Our average highs today are in the low to mid-50s for most of the state.
Another front rolls in later today with afternoon rain and windy conditions. Sunshine is expected on Wednesday with nighttime showers into Thursday. Thursday and Friday will have periods of rain, but will be warmer. Halloween weekend will be cool and dry.
