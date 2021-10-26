Afternoon showers and a windy Tuesday night – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday –

More rain is on the way and we’ll get windier as we head into the evening.

Tue Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Afternoon showers are on the way
  • A sunny Wednesday is on tap
  • Gusty winds are expected
  • A dry, cool weekend is ahead

Tue Mid2 4 Things

Our average highs today are in the low to mid-50s for most of the state.

Tue Highs

Another front rolls in later today with afternoon rain and windy conditions. Sunshine is expected on Wednesday with nighttime showers into Thursday. Thursday and Friday will have periods of rain, but will be warmer. Halloween weekend will be cool and dry.

Tue Planning 7

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories