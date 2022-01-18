Afternoon clouds and dry into Thursday morning – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

A few flurries will linger in the early afternoon before we dry up later today. Conditions will be mostly mild.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Scattered showers

Patchy fog

Light rain and snow coming Thursday

A dry weekend

Average temperatures today will be in the mid-30s and the same for Wednesday.

Scattered showers will turn to either rain or snow today with most of the energy to the south and east.

Mountain snow will fall in Idaho and Montana. Conditions will be dry on Wednesday with more sustained rain or snow Thursday. We’ll be dry heading into Friday and the weekend.