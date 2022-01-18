Afternoon clouds and dry into Thursday morning – Mark
Happy Tuesday!
A few flurries will linger in the early afternoon before we dry up later today. Conditions will be mostly mild.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Scattered showers
- Patchy fog
- Light rain and snow coming Thursday
- A dry weekend
Average temperatures today will be in the mid-30s and the same for Wednesday.
Scattered showers will turn to either rain or snow today with most of the energy to the south and east.
Mountain snow will fall in Idaho and Montana. Conditions will be dry on Wednesday with more sustained rain or snow Thursday. We’ll be dry heading into Friday and the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.