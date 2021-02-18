After one day of sunshine, we’re back to the cold and snow -Kris

I hope you were able to enjoy today’s beautiful blue skies and sunshine. That’s because it will be followed by a COLD Thursday morning and snow on the way. Please keep in mind that all of the wet roads and sidewalks from today’s melting will refreeze for a slick morning commute. Expect morning lows in the teens over much of the region. Otherwise, Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures right around freezing. The clouds will increase Thursday night as the next storm approaches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect Thursday at 6 p.m. for much of the Inland Northwest. By Friday morning’s commute, expect 1 – 3″ of new snow around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

Most of the snow will wrap up in the valleys by Friday morning, but it will continue over the mountains. Expect breezy conditions Friday with highs in the mid 30s. Our temperatures will continue to slowly climb through the weekend. There’s more wet weather on the way for Sunday, but with highs close to 40°, expect a mix of rain and snow and breezy conditions. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday, but they will cool closer to average the middle of next week.