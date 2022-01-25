After brief round of light snow, clouds and fog persist – Mark

Following this morning’s brief round of light snow, we will have clouds and foggy conditions for the rest of the day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 25:

More clouds and fog

Dry and stable weather

Weekend looks dry

Rain and snow Monday

Temperatures will be below average today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the mid to low 30s.

We will have low clouds and morning fog for the next few days. Then, we will slowly warm with a dry weekend ahead.

There is a good chance of rain or snow Sunday night into Monday as January comes to an end.