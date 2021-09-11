After a wet start, the weekend dries out just in time for outdoor fun – Kris

We got the damp, dreary weather out of the way Friday night, and things are perking up for the weekend! Whether you are headed to the WSU Cougar game or taking the family to the fair, the weather will cooperate with your plans. Saturday will start out with mostly cloudy skies and even the chance of some showers early, but we will clear quickly. It is going to be cool, with highs in the lower 70s. Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. There’s a slight chance of showers in the mountains Sunday.

Pretty fall weather and seasonal temperatures will continue for the start of the workweek. However, there are changes on the way mid-week. A strong cold front will bring cooler than average temperatures and breezy conditions. It might be time to bring out more sweaters!