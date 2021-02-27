After a week of weather drama, enjoy a calm, cool, SUNNY Saturday

The last of the workweek’s gusty winds, thunder snow, icy commutes and graupel will be a distant memory by the time most folks rise and shine Saturday morning. It’s going to be an especially beautiful Saturday. After a little patchy fog, expect sunny skies. Temperatures will be running just a little below average, topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

For Sunday, there is a chance of mountain snow in the early morning, but conditions should be mostly dry in the valleys with a mix of sun and clouds. If there is any light snow in the valleys of Sunday morning, it won’t amount to much. High temperatures will remain below average through the weekend. A warming trend kicks off on Monday, as temperatures warm from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Expect dry conditions through the workweek, with only a chance of mountain showers.

