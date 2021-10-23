After a soggy Friday, you’ll get some breaks in the wet weather for the first half of the weekend

It’s going to be a soggy Friday Night of football around the Inland Northwest! The steady rain will continue through the early part of the evening, but it will slowly taper off late tonight.

Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days, but if you’re outside for long, you’ll likely at least get sprinkled on. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. That’s just about average. Sunday will be much wetter. A strong area of low pressure will send another round of soaking rains and gusty winds to the region starting late morning and continuing through the day.

The weather will be showery and breezy through next week. Expect a wet and windy Tuesday, in particular.