After a quick dip into the 80s, the 90s return for a hot weekend – Kris

I hope you feel refreshed today, because we FINALLY had a little break from the heat!  We started off the day in the 50s in Spokane for the first time in a long time.  Our high today of 88° broke our string of consecutive 90°+ days just one day short of tying the record (15 days in 2017).  The break is over!  The 90s will be back for Friday.  Expect sunny skies, light winds and a high of 92°.

It will be even hotter for the weekend. Both days will be breezy, especially in the afternoons.  The 90° heat and bone dry conditions will continue into next work week.

