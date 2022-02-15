After a little bit of wet weather today, it’s back to the sunshine in the forecast – Kris

It was a little strange to see the gray skies and damp weather this morning after such a long string of sunny, spring-like weather.  It made it tough to get up and get going on a Monday! In Spokane, we only picked up 0.04″ of rain, but some of the northern valleys had up to 2″ of snow today.  There is still a chance of a few flurries over the Spokane area late this evening, otherwise we are drying out for Tuesday.  That’ll make it easier to skip the snooze alarm and log a Bloomsday training run!  Expect some clouds to start the day, but we will be clearing by mid-morning.  Temperatures will top out right around 40°, which is just about average.

On Wednesday, quick moving disturbance will bring a little snow to the mountains, but it doesn’t look like it will impact weather in the valleys.  Expect dry conditions and a minor warming trend through the end of the work week.  By Saturday night, a chance of rain and snow returns to region, just in time to freshen up the snow for President’s Day skiing.

