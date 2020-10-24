After a day of record shattering snow, a weekend of record cold! -Kris

I want to start off this weather report with a little warning: when you head out this weekend to clean up the snow and broken branches, please remember that those snow-laden limbs are still prone to break, and I don’t want you to get bonked in the head.

Now…records were absolutely demolished by Friday’s snow. 4-8″ of snow were reported throughout the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. OFFICIALLY Spokane International Airport recorded 6.8″! The record for October 23rd is a measly 0.2″ set back in 1957. We also broke the record for any October day, which was 5.9″ on October 22nd, 1957.

Saturday, we will get a break from the snow, but not from the winter weather. Temperatures will only climb to around freezing, and with gusty northeast winds, it might feel like it’s in the teens for much of the day. However, it will be a pretty day with bright blue sunshine. Those clear skies will lead to a record cold night Saturday. Sunday will be calmer, but just as sunny and just as COLD!

A slow warming trend will take our temperatures back up to average by the end of next week, just in time to rake leaves next weekend.