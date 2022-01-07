After a day of heavy snow and freezing rain; warmer, windy weather for a messy Friday – Kris

The roads are super icy tonight, and even though they are melting in spots, I don’t think they’ll be in very good shape by the morning commute. Thankfully, the light freezing rain that coated the streets, sidewalks and parking lots around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area has turned to rain. Temperatures are increasing. We started climbing above freezing late Thursday evening, and will likely stay above freezing through Friday morning. Expect light rain, possibly mixed with snow overnight.

Heavy snow will continue in the mountains, and a WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Northeast Mountains of Washington, North Idaho and the Central Idaho Panhandle. The winds will also picking up. Winds of up to 45 miles per hour are possible overnight with stronger winds for Friday. A WIND ADVISORY will take effect at 7 a.m. and continue through 7 p.m. Friday.

By Friday evening, the weather pattern will settle down. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures for the weekend.