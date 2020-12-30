After 37 years of service, Kootenai Co Sheriff Ben Wolfinger says goodbye

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — As snow piled up around them, patrol cars turned on their lights and sirens and escorted a man of service into retirement.

Wednesday marked the last day before retirement for Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger.

Wolfinger started working for the department in 1983, working his way from the jail through patrol, into the detectives unit and finally, to becoming the sheriff of the North Idaho community in 2013.

Wolfinger also served as a Coeur d’Alene City Councilman and in other leadership roles in the community.

He became the face of the department nationwide in 2005 with the horrific murders of the Groene family and kidnapping of two children from a home outside of Coeur d’Alene. Throughout the search for the children, he provided a unified voice and steady hand, giving news conferences and urging the community to find the children.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared his last radio call and said “We all thank him for his dedication and commitment not only to the sheriff’s office, but also the citizens of Kootenai County.”

