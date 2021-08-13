Affidavit: Child abuse victim had been injured in suspect’s care before

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child left in the custody of her mother’s boyfriend suffered serious injuries while in his care on a handful of occasions, according to an affidavit filed Friday.

Mickey Brown, 19, has been charged with assault for injuries that ultimately killed 19-month-old Azaelia Jones.

The toddler died on Sunday after fighting for her life for several days.

The affidavit states Brown was watching the child while her mother was at work. Police received a call on August 4 from a man saying the child was not breathing.

The young girl was taken to the hospital where a doctor checked her and found abrasions to her chest, knee and forehead. The affidavit says she also had a contusion to her right cheek and inside of her ear.

Brown told police he was watching the child and she seized shortly after waking up. He said he stuck the girl in a cold shower to “try to get her to snap out of the seizure.” He claimed he then ran to his family’s home with the girl in his arms, tripped and fell on top of her.

The affidavit says Brown took the girl to his brother, who called 911 and began CPR. Detectives said they questioned Brown about the girl’s injuries and he said the only event that could have caused them was when she was knocked over by a dog while playing in the yard.

Detectives also talked to the child’s mother, who said she had left the girl with Brown for four or five days while she was at work.

“On two of the days that [the child] has been left with Brown, the infant has suffered injuries requiring medical consultation and/or hospitalization,” the affidavit says.

Doctors told detectives the girl ultimately suffered head injuries and bleeding in both eyes. He said the injures were non-accidental and indicative of child abuse.

As a result, authorities charged Brown with assault of a child in the first degree. It is not clear if that charge will be upgraded now that the young girl has died.

