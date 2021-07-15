Aerosol sunscreens recalled after low levels of benzene were found in products

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunscreen was created to prevent sunburns and in many cases skin cancer, but that process is becoming a little more complicated now that Johnson & Johnson recently recalled five of their sunscreens.

The company revealed on Wednesday that small levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, were found in their sunscreen products. The company said if you have these aerosol sunscreens on hand, you should toss them.

These specific products recalled, including all SPF levels and all can sizes:

Aveeno Protect Refresh

Neutrogena Beach Defense

Neutrogena Cool Dry Spot

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer

Neutrogena Invisible Daily

The company is encouraging those who have them stocked on their shelves to throw them out, adding in a statement this is “out of an abundance of caution.”

4 News Now talked with Meredith Brinton, who just moved to Spokane from Florida a week ago with her family. She’s become a quick fan of the area, having said, “I love Spokane!” She was out exploring her new stomping grounds with her boys and one of the many things she relies on to protect her kids, could be doing just the opposite.

Despite the situation, Brinton is realistic and realizes, there is only so much a mother can do. She told us, “It’s kind of like everything. K-Cups and plastic, and all that stuff.” Regardless, she is making a deliberate effort. “I just do my best to give vitamins, antioxidants, feed my kids blueberries, smoothies with acai, things that help beat it from the inside.” Also, Brinton keeps the SPF use to the days they’re out boating, or at the beach. For the day-to-day, she prioritizes spending time outdoors during the mornings and evenings, rather than the high points of the day for sun exposure.

The company said benzene isn’t supposed to be in their products, and it’s now investigating how it is in the sunscreens in the first place. Meanwhile, they’re also working to get all those products off of store shelves, too.

If you have these items on your shelves currently and you’d like a refund, the company is encouraging you to call its Customer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673.

