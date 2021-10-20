Adopt a furry friend at Brick West Brewing this weekend

by Matthew Kincanon

Screenshot: Brick West Brewing Co.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a furry friend to bring into your home? You can adopt one this weekend.

Brick West Brewing Co. is teaming up with the Spokane Parks Foundation to hold a pet adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 23. From 1 to 4 p.m., you can go to the West End Plaza and find a friend to adopt. There will be dogs and cats up for adoption.

Spokane Humane Society, Spokanimal, SCRAPS, STAHR and Paths of Hope will bring animals in need of homes.

You can also buy a special Brick West and Spokane Parks dog toy at the event. The brewery said all of the sales will help fund a new dog park at Riverfront Park.

See which animals are up for adoption here.

THIS SATURDAY: Brick West Brewing Co. and Spokane Parks Foundation are teaming up for an afternoon with local animal advocates and an opportunity to support a new dog park in Spokane Riverfront Park! Details: https://t.co/9yU1MgPEls 🐾🐾🐾 — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) October 20, 2021

