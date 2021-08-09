Adeline R. Fanning

Adeline Fanning (91) longtime resident of Plummer, ID passed away at her home on August 1, 2021. She was born to Albert and Mary (Tutu) Rickman on September 15, 1929, on their family farm in Tensed, ID.

Adeline grew up in Tensed, ID attending the Catholic School in DeSmet, ID. Following her schooling, Adeline met and married Robert Sczenski Sr. The couple had 3 children Robert Jr, Don, and Elaine. They lived in Tensed in the home Robert built for his family. Sadly, Robert died in a logging accident in 1957.

She then met and married Clyde Fanning. The couple added to their family by having 4 children, Richard, Ken, Jerry, and Tom. Adeline stayed home and took care of all of her children, which was a full-time job having 6 boys. She spent a brief time in Hermiston working on a potato farm before opening Adeline’s Smoke Shop in Worley, ID. She ran her smoke shop for 5 years before turning it over to her son Donny to run. Adeline took care of her son Bobby, and the two were inseparable.

They enjoyed shopping, short road trips, and watching soap operas. She also enjoyed collecting Elvis memorabilia, and her collection grew over the years into several storage sheds. Adeline is survived by her children Don and Barbara Sczenski of Worley, ID, Richard Fanning of Massachusetts, Gerald Fanning of Plummer, ID and Thomas Fanning of Plummer, ID; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husbands Robert Sczenski Sr. and Clyde Fanning; siblings Mary Whaley, Susan Hickman, and Joseph Ambro; children Elaine Vallee, Robert Sczenski Jr., and Ken Fanning; and grandchild Edward Crowe.

Family night will be at the Rose Creek Longhouse Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Rosary will be recited Thursday August 5, 2021, at 7:00 pm at the Rose Creek Longhouse. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 6, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Rose Creek Longhouse in Worley. Burial will follow at Golden Rod Cemetery in Tekoa, WA, with a gathering of family and friends to share a meal following at the longhouse.