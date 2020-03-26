Additional COVID-19 case confirmed in N. Idaho, bringing regional total to 10

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Health officials have confirmed a tenth case of COVID-19 in the Panhandle Health District.

The patient is a woman in her 50s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is ongoing.

All ten cases in the district stem from Kootenai County. So far, there have been no hospitalizations and no reported deaths in the Panhandle.

There are 123 confirmed cases across the state, with the state’s first three deaths reported in southern Idaho on Thursday afternoon.

