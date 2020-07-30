Additional 82 people test positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County, 55 more in North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 82 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane on Wednesday, and two more people have died from the virus since last reported.

The new cases make a total of 3,589 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane County.

There are currently 63 people being treated at local hospitals for the virus, 35 of which are from Spokane.

In North Idaho, 55 more people tested positive on Wednesday. The Panhandle Health District has reported a total of 1,697 people testing positive for the virus, the majority of which have been in Kootenai County.

