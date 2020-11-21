Additional 227 people test positive for COVID-19 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Spokane County, where an additional 227 people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The new cases are consistent with the fall surge health officials have warned about. Weekly cases have risen by 80% in the last two weeks and there are now 14,060 people who have tested positive in Spokane since the pandemic began. 238 people have died.

Spokane saw its highest spike in cases last Saturday when 422 people tested positive in one day.

