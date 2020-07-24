Additional 120 people test positive for COVID-19 in Spokane Co., hospitals still in good shape

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane saw another single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday with an additional 120 people testing positive for the virus.

There are currently 36 people from Spokane being treated at local hospitals, with more out-of-county residents receiving care.

In the past week, 23 more residents have been hospitalized for the virus. That said, hospitals are still in good shape, according to the State Department of Health.

Of the 60% of beds in use right now, only 4% are filled by COVID-19 patients.

Back to back days with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Spokane Co. 120 more people test positive since yesterday. The big concern here is hospitalizations, which currently sits at 36. On top of that, there are several more patients from other counties being treated here. pic.twitter.com/lqkT15OUiB — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) July 24, 2020

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane County surpassed 3,000 on Thursday, when an additional 115 people tested positive overnight.

