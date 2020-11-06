Additional 117 people test positive for COVID-19 in both Spokane and North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the Inland Northwest. Health officials reported another 117 people to test positive for COVID-19 in both Spokane and North Idaho on Thursday.

The new cases are consistent with what health officials have warned is a fall surge. In Spokane, there are now 10,508 people who have tested positive for the virus. 213 people have died.

The continued spike comes the same day Health Board members met to discuss the future of Dr. Bob Lutz with the Spokane Regional Health District.

In North Idaho, the additional 117 cases now make 6,152 people to have tested positive in the Idaho Panhandle. 4,842 of those people have tested positive in Kootenai County and a total of 79 people have died in North Idaho.

