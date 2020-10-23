Additional 112 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho, 104 in Spokane Co.

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Another 112 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho, the Panhandle Health District said Thursday.

The new cases mark the third highest single day rise reported in North Idaho since the start of the pandemic.

A recent surge in cases prompted the Health District to place Kootenai and Boundary Counties in the ‘red’ risk zone on Thursday. That decision was made not long before health board members voted to remove a mask mandate in Kootenai County.

A total of 4,722 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho and 73 people have died. Kootenai County has had the most positive cases, with 3,724 people testing positive.

In Spokane, another 104 people tested positive for the virus over night. Spokane County has now surpassed 9,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the Spokane Regional Health district.

READ: Panhandle Health District Board lifts Kootenai Co. mask mandate despite drastic rise in COVID-19 cases

RELATED: North Idaho sees highest single day COVID-19 spike with 141 people testing positive

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.