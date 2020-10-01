Additional 111 people test positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 111 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County since health officials last reported.

The new cases mark the highest overnight spike Spokane has seen since last Thursday, when 117 more people tested positive. As of Thursday, the Spokane Regional Health District shows 7,235 people have tested positive for the virus in Spokane, and 169 people have died.

Statewide, 2,126 people have died from coronavirus in Washington- a sobering amount compared to the 469 deaths reported by Idaho health officials.

READ: COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,000 in Washington state

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.