Additional 104 people test positive for COVID-19 in Spokane, health officials issue correction from previous coverage

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting a correction to its previous COVID-19 case coverage.

Health officials reported 82 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, when in reality that number was 68. The Health District issued a corrected statement Thursday.

Since then, an additional 104 people have contracted the virus in Spokane, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,673. Fifty-seven people have died from the virus.

You can keep tabs on cases as they’re updated HERE.

