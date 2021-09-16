Adding your area code to calls is coming to the 509 soon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Things are changing in eastern Washington, and that includes changing the way you dial local phone numbers.

Starting on Oct. 24, there will be no more seven-digit dialing, you’ll have to add the 509 area code to all calls.

The reason for the change is to help keep people from accidentally calling a new emergency phone line coming next summer, TDS Telecom said. Dialing 9-8-8 will connect people to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline starting July 16, 2022.

The FCC hopes that a shorter, easy-to-remember number will more efficiently provide people with help when they need it most. Until then, people who are in need of help should continue to call 1-800-273-TALK to reach the lifeline.

Here are a few other takeaways:

Your phone number and area code will stay the same.

The price for both local and long-distance calling will not change for TDS customers.

Long-distance calls will still be made by dialing 1 + area code + phone number.

Make sure anything that uses or displays your phone number, or the phone numbers of others is updated to include the area code. This could include any of the following: business stationery and marketing materials, home security systems, contact lists, voicemail services, fax machines, and life safety systems.

