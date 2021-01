Adams County Vaccination Sites

Columbia Basin Health Assoc – Othello Clinic: Ask for a clinic manaager

1515 E. Columiba St

Othello, WA 99344

(509) 488-5256

estellape@cbha.org

Othello Community Hospital: By appointment only, set up via email

315 N 14th Ave

Othello, WA 99344

(509) 488-2669

kissleb@othellocommunityhospital.org

East Adams Rural Healthcare – Ritzville Medical Clinic: Call for instructions

903 S Adams St

Ritzville, WA 99169

(509) 659-1200

Jpepperd@earh.org

