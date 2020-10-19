Adams County Sheriff’s Office searching for possibly armed domestic violence suspect

ADAMS CO., Wash. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a domestic violence suspect accused of threatening to kill someone.

Jerry Stromberg, 62, is said to frequently visit Othello and Moses Lake. He was last seen leaving the area of the alleged incident in the vehicle pictured below.

The Sheriff’s Office said Stromberg is known to have firearms.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to avoid engaging with him and contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-659-1122.