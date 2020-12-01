Adams County deputies searching for armed, dangerous man

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Courtesy of Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS CO., Wash. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

26-year-old Fabian Garza-Garcia is wanted for several crimes including domestic violence assault, felony harassment and violation of a protection order.

Deputies urge you not to approach Garza-Garcia if you see him, but call 911 instead.

Police say Garza-Garcia is known to frequent Warden, Moses Lake and the Tri-Cities areas.

Contact the sheriff’s office at 509-659-1122 with any information.

