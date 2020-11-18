Adams Co. ‘superspreader’ wedding infects more than 40 people across Eastern WA

Connor Sarles by Kaitlin Knapp, Connor Sarles

ADAMS CO., Wash. — A wedding with more than 300 people in Adams County near Ritzille has become a ‘superspreader’ event, infecting people in the community who weren’t even there.

More and more cases are being traced back to that wedding, which was held on November 7.

Right now, it’s up to 40 cases in Grant County alone.

RELATED: 40 COVID cases tied to large Adams Co. wedding last week

The Adams County Health Department said that the wedding was held in a hangar used for potatoes. It’s in between Ritzville and Moses Lake — kind of out in the middle of nowhere. And though it was held in Adams County, those COVID-19 cases are spreading quickly to other counties.

Wedding ceremonies are currently limited to 30 people, but this one had more than 300 people in attendance.

“It was just a farm location. Kind of out in the middle of nowhere. Potato shed,” described Karen Potts, Adams County Health Department’s community health director. “My understanding is the families involved are from Othello, and there were probably individuals invited from many different counties, at least that’s the information that we received.”

This is the invitation the Health Department released today, inviting people to the wedding:

The health department has given us a copy of the wedding invitation. Grant County has now linked 40 cases to the wedding @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/bUk4xbO9cS — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 17, 2020

“Well, our first thought is this is exactly the kind of event that we’re trying to prevent from taking place,” said Potts.

Grant County has linked 40 COVID cases and two outbreaks to the event.

“This is the kind of thing that really is what they refer to as a super spreader,” said Potts. “You have a lot of people indoors, close together.”

Adams County has reported three so far, which isn’t helping them slow the spread.

“Right now, Adams County — our number is over 1,000 per 100,000 for 14 days. That’s incredibly high,” Potts explained.

1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Adams County since the beginning of the pandemic, and in Grant County, over 3,700.

“And so this sort of event is very frustrating to public health because it increases those numbers. It makes our job a lot harder,” said Potts.

Even though that wedding was held 10 days ago, the Adams County Health Department said that anybody who attended should get tested and quarantine for a full 14 days.

RELATED: Large Adams Co. wedding a possible ‘superspreader event’; more than 300 people exposed to COVID-19

RELATED: Gov. Inslee announces new statewide restrictions on dining, gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.