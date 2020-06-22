Ada County moving back to stage three on Wednesday

ADA CO., Idaho — Ada County, in southern Idaho, will move back to stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after a weekend where the Treasure Valley saw a significant rise in COVID-19 cases; with the majority of those coming from Ada County.

Health officials said the county reported 275 new cases in the past week, with a large percentage of those being diagnosed in young people. They said many young people are asymptomatic and and may not feel sick, which leads them to spread the virus to others.

The county, along with the entire state of Idaho, has been in phase 4 since June 13. Phase 4 allows bars, dine-in restaurants and nightclubs to open at full capacity. Movie theaters have reopened, visits to senior living facilities have resumed and people can gather in groups of more than 50 people.

Ada County will move into a modified stage 3, which will restrict visits to senior living facilities and close bars, nightclubs and large venues. The Central Health District said those facilities are expected to close by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

