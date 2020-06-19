Activists demand police reform outside Spokane City Hall on Juneteenth

SPOKANE, Wash. — Each year, thousands of people nationwide commemorate June 19- the day a group of enslaved people in Texas learned they were finally free.

It’s been over 150 years, but local activists in Spokane say there’s still work to be done. They gathered outside City Hall on Friday, calling for police reform.

Spokane Community Against Racism aims to “identify and address racial disparities through a variety of community efforts,” according to its website.

Organizers spoke about policies and changes they hope to see made in the police department. That includes City Council members rejecting a proposed Spokane Police Guild contract, which protesters say, if passed, will hold officers less accountable.

As it stands, the ombudsman only has resources to investigate, but no power to discipline the Spokane Police Department and its officers.

The contract would also allow the ombudsman to appeal decisions made by the police chief during an investigation.

Activists with SCAR say that’s not enough; the contract needs to include outside authority to investigate police whenever necessary.

