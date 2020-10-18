Activists at Coeur d’Alene Women’s March protest Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — People gathered at Coeur d’Alene’s Riverstone Park on Saturday to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and see her final wish granted.

The event marks the second Women’s March this year. Only, this time, activists were fueled by a fear of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court before the upcoming election.

Attendees of the march say events like this are important, because of the area they live in.

“It’s definitely important. I think that the area that we’re in, it can feel really isolating a lot of the times to stand up for what you believe in,” said activist Briana Turnbull.

With Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination, many feel as if their rights are on the line. As she’s said before, there could be restrictions on abortion.

“I feel like that’s what we’re entering right now,” said Susan Drumheller, who came dressed to the march as a handmaid from the popular show A Handmaid’s Tale, “this dystopian future that the Handmaid’s Tale depicts is kind of what it seems like we’re about to experience. Especially if we lose our right to choose.”

The Senate Republicans denied President Obama’s efforts to appoint a new justice in 2016 — nine months before the election.

“We’re here to demand that her last wish is honored and to make sure people know that people get to the polls on November 3rd,” said Laura Tenneson, the event’s organizer.

