Active weather is headed our way for Tuesday! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. – A cold front pulling through is kicking up the winds we have through the region today & will really shake things up for Tuesday. Widespread haze and mostly sunny skies with our highs in the low-90’s this afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, increasing clouds as our temps fall back into the 60s. Tuesday we’re looking at the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms through the day, with a high of just 73 degrees. Boundary, Bonner, Pend Oreille, and Stevens County are actually under a Flash Flood Watch for the chance of wrap-around rain chances and slow-moving thunderstorms. Some isolated areas could pick up to 1 inch of rain! Outside of these areas, we can expect around .10″ to .25″. This system will move out by Wednesday and we’re left with much cooler temps for the remainder of the week! Enjoy! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

4 Things to Know

Monday Evening Winds

Flash Flood Watch in Place

Planning Forecast