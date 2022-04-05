Ace Martin

by Obituaries

Ace Martin “World Traveling Harley Man”, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ace had many great adventures in his life and lived every day of his 83 years to the fullest. He was born and raised in San Francisco. In the 1980’s he started his travels in the United States and Canada and then branched out to the world. He wrote “Live the Good Life” about his adventures, finishing and publishing the book after he met the love of his life, Laurie. Laurie and Ace were married and continued the lifelong adventures traveling to South America and then to Australia and Asia. Of all the wonderful places he went he loved St. Maries, ID the best. He felt it was the most beautiful place in the world and made his home here. Ace will be missed by all that knew him, most especially by his wife, Laurie. Ace and Laurie were married for 33 years. Ace has 2 daughters, Erika Lockwood and Kendra Martin, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was adored and admired by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be on his birthday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at the home of Ace and Laurie.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.