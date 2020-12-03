ACCOIN holding online auction to support children with cancer

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual ACCOIN auction is going virtual this year, but the goal remains the same: help local children battling cancer.

If you feel moved to donate, it is easy. Text “ACCOIN: to 243725 or click here. Then register with your email and phone number to get updates.

The silent auction ends on Friday and will be followed by the live program at 8 p.m. It will be broadcast via livestream on YouTube and Facebook.

Learn more at https://www.acco.org/inlandnw/

