‘Accepting the hardships’: 4-year-old battling cancer adds her own lights to holiday park decorations

by Aaron Luna

SPOKANE, Wash.– A girl at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital is helping brighten up the Cowley Park holiday decorations.

The park lights can be seen for miles. They light up the sky and all the way up to the third floor of the hospital. That’s where a blue heart twinkles back.

The blue heart marks the room of Evalyn Goleta. She just turned four and is fighting for her life. Her dad Igor Goleta said she has acute myeloid leukemia and needs a stem cell transplant.

“I think we are doing pretty good, accepting the hardships and stuff,” her dad said.

Only Evalyn’s mother is allowed to visit her room because of COVID-19 protocols. So, he and the kids walk through Cowley Park and look for the heart in her window.

“It’s nice to see them. To see my family, my daughter, my wife and we can wave to them,” Igor said.

Igor said his family was hoping Cowley Park would be lit up again for the holidays.

“My daughter really enjoys the lights and everything. So, it kinda gives us a hope this Christmas. So, it’s not everything lost,” said Igor.

Evalyn has a rough road ahead of her, but if anyone can do it, it’s her. She is one tough 4-year-old.

“We pray. We pray, releasing and God hears the prayers and give us relief to us that, you know,” Igor said.

The family said the lights at Cowley Park give them somthing to brighten the way when it’s dark outside.

RELATED: Making Spirits Bright: Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team light up Cowley Park

Last week, the 4 News Now Extreme Team put the lights up at the park. It’s part of the annual Making Spirits Bight campaign.

You can follow Evalyn’s journey and help her fight against cancer here.

MORE: Air 4 Adventure: Cowley Park lights up for Christmas

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.