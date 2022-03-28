Above Average Week Ahead – Mark

Your 4 Things to know for Monday, March 28 are:

Some afternoon energy

Sun on Tuesday

Windy Wednesday

Overall above average week!

There’ll be some potential showers coming in this afternoon.

And it’s starting to feel like spring too, being 10 degrees above average today.

Overall, it’ll be warm and cloudy today with possible afternoon showers or thunderstorms. It gets sunny on Tuesday with another front on Wednesday. Expect cooler and breezy conditions, then we rebuild high pressure and warm up into next weekend.