Above average temperatures and sunny skies for your Sunday! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We had amazing weather for the 4th of July, with temperatures in the upper 70’s and 80’s in most places!
If you enjoyed the sunshine, get ready for even more of it! Our temperatures on Sunday will warm up just a bit with mostly sunny skies across the region.
We’ll possibly see a little bit of cloud cover in the later afternoon hours, but otherwise expect mostly sunshine! Our high for the day in Spokane will reach 81 degrees.
Things are only going to warm up even more from here. On Monday we’ll reach 83 degrees in Spokane, followed by a chance for rain on Tuesday.
As for the rest of the week, it looks like things will be smooth sailing. Temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s with plenty of sunshine to go around.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.