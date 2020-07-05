Above average temperatures and sunny skies for your Sunday! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We had amazing weather for the 4th of July, with temperatures in the upper 70’s and 80’s in most places!

TODAY'S HIGHS: Happy 4th of July! What a gorgeous day to spend outdoors. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70's and 80's in most areas. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/TgrsO053zA — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 4, 2020

If you enjoyed the sunshine, get ready for even more of it! Our temperatures on Sunday will warm up just a bit with mostly sunny skies across the region.

SUNDAY PLANNER: It looks like we have another gorgeous day in store for us for our Sunday! Our high for the day will reach 81 degrees in Spokane. We'll stay mostly sunny throughout the day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/4Jz5j9lhtF — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 4, 2020

We’ll possibly see a little bit of cloud cover in the later afternoon hours, but otherwise expect mostly sunshine! Our high for the day in Spokane will reach 81 degrees.

Things are only going to warm up even more from here. On Monday we’ll reach 83 degrees in Spokane, followed by a chance for rain on Tuesday.

7-DAY FORECAST: Temps will warm up for the next few days with mostly sunshine in the forecast. Our next chance for some rain is on Tuesday. Otherwise, expect comfortable conditions for the week ahead! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/BlcqPP2fRa — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 4, 2020

As for the rest of the week, it looks like things will be smooth sailing. Temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.