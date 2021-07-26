Above average heat and haze today – Mark

Happy Monday!

We have an increased chance of haze because of recent wildfires and temperatures will be very warm.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

The haze will be widespread

Some sprinkles are possible mid-week

We won’t have too much wind, which is good for firefighters

Hot and dry continues will be around all week.

Taking look at air quality – We are starting the day in the “good” range, but will likely move into “moderate” later today. Those with health conditions should avoid spending unnecessary time outside.

Looking at our temperatures statewide, we’ll see highs in the mid to high 90s today.

There will be chances of increased smoke later today with very warm temps through Wednesday and then it gets hot Thursday through the weekend with 100 degrees expected.