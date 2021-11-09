About 95 percent of state employees compliant with Inslee’s vaccine mandate

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — About 95 percent of Washington state employees are in compliance with Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate.

The latest data from the Office of Financial Management show 92 percent (57,084 people) of employees have verified they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

About three percent, or fewer than 2,000 people, have received an accommodation.

OFM says another three percent of employees either left their jobs or were terminated because of the mandate.

The remaining two percent are pending action, which means they are in the process of getting vaccinated, are pending retirement, pending accommodation or separation.

The latest round of data is expected on November 22.

