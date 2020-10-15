About 45,000 Spokane County voters have already returned their ballots

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a week since ballots were mailed to Spokane County voters and roughly 45,000 have already been returned.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said there are about 365,000 registered voters in the county, meaning about 12 percent have already cast their vote for the upcoming November election.

Each election, the Spokane County Elections Office posts daily statistics on the number of completed and returned ballots. Dalton said those numbers will be posted daily likely starting Friday.

If you have returned your ballot and are hoping to track its status, you can do so here.

Below is an interactive map with all ballot drop boxes in Eastern Washington.

