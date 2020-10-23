About 2,000 Avista customers without power near downtown Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Power outages have been reported across the greater Spokane area as snow continues to blanket the city.

Avista Utilities reports about 2,000 people are without power. The outage is affecting people on the lower South Hill, in a portion of Browne’s Addition and throughout Peaceful Valley.

Avista says crews are on scene working to assess damage, but have not provided an estimated time of repair.

Smaller outages have also been reported in North Spokane near W. Maxwell, near Audubon Park and near Manito Park. Find the latest outage reports here.

About 60 customers with Inland Power are also experiencing outages along North Forker toward WA 206. Find the latest alerts here.

RELATED: Snowfall causing road closures, traffic delays across Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.