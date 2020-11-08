ABC to air ‘Alex Trebek, Remembered’ 20/20 Special at 10 p.m.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight at 10 p.m., you can watch a 20/20 special on 4 News Now, commemorating the life and legacy of Alex Trebek.

ABC will be running the 20/20 special “Alex Trebek, Remembered” at 10 p.m. eastern, 7 p.m. pacific time.

Trebek was the longtime host of the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years, known for his charisma and schoolmaster-like strictness on the show. He passed away Sunday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

